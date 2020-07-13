/
pet friendly apartments
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new luxury flooring and
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
128 Honeysuckle Drive
128 Honeysuckle Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1043 sqft
Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
8604 Old Highway 31
8604 Old Highway 31, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1587 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) *One month free rent with your first full month Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roebuck
900 Charles Ct
900 Charles Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1234 sqft
Are you looking for a wonderful house? Check out this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home now!! This house is newly renovated, with new tiles flooring, modern paint, granite counter tops, fixtures and so much more! This property also includes a a huge deck and
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
441 Wedgeworth Road
441 Wedgeworth Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$991
1194 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2000 Cherry Avenue
2000 Cherry Avenue, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
428 Central Ave
428 Central Avenue, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roebuck
100 Red Ln Cir
100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1308 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785
