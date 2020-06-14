Apartment List
/
AL
/
gardendale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL with garage

Gardendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Penfield Park
1 Unit Available
1044 Southwood Drive
1044 Southwood Drive, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2032 sqft
Reduced!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Ready for new residents in this roomy double lot 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in an established neighborhood. This home features 2,032 sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1222 Linwood Street
1222 Linwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Roebuck/Jefferson County - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, 1 Car Garage. (RLNE5855285)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
729 Park Lane
729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1940 sqft
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

1 of 4

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)

1 of 15

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Gardendale
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
5368 Willow Ridge Lane
5368 Willow Ridge Lane, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1114 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gardendale, AL

Gardendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Gardendale 1 BedroomsGardendale 2 BedroomsGardendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGardendale 3 Bedrooms
Gardendale Apartments with BalconyGardendale Apartments with GarageGardendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGardendale Apartments with Parking
Gardendale Apartments with PoolGardendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGardendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGardendale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University