187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL

Finding an apartment in Gardendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.

1 of 27

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Trotter Court
151 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1422 sqft
Home for rent in Morris...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! 3D Virtual Tour Now Available!!! - ?? Click the link below to tour this home in 3D NOW!! ?? https://www.zillow.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5845357)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 16th Avenue NW
320 16th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1300 sqft
320 16th Avenue NW - Welcome Home to 320 16th Ave NW! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features hardwoods throughout and is conveniently located near Center Point Parkway. There is a half bath connected to the master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
113 Lake Dr NE
113 Lake Drive Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1393 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** There's no place like home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
217 24th Ave NW
217 24th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
2468 sqft
COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with basement space! This home has a flat, fenced-in yard perfect for your family! The covered back deck and newly remodeled inside will make you feel right at home! Call today!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 16th Court Circle Northeast
101 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1574 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
160 Rose Drive
160 Rose Drive North, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$925
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1750 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1870 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gardendale, AL

Finding an apartment in Gardendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

