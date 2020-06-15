905 Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms. House is painted neutral colors. Living room has large picture window and opens to the dining room. Kitchen has electric stove, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom has private bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry room has washer & dryer. Enjoy the large covered porch, great for playing under on rainy days. 1-car carport. Large lot with lots of yard to play.



(RLNE5697063)