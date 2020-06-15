All apartments in Fultondale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

905 Park Lane

905 Park Lane · (205) 531-7735
Location

905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 Park Lane · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms. House is painted neutral colors. Living room has large picture window and opens to the dining room. Kitchen has electric stove, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom has private bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry room has washer & dryer. Enjoy the large covered porch, great for playing under on rainy days. 1-car carport. Large lot with lots of yard to play.

(RLNE5697063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Park Lane have any available units?
905 Park Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 905 Park Lane have?
Some of 905 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fultondale.
Does 905 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 905 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
