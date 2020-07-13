/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Forestdale, AL
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2000 Cherry Avenue
2000 Cherry Avenue, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1360 Heflin Ave W
1360 Heflin Avenue West, Forestdale, AL
6 Bedrooms
$1,120
2000 sqft
Coming Soon!! Newly renovated property located in Birmingham! It has 6 beds, 2.5 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building, a covered porch, FULLY Fenced yard and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
922 Chinchona Drive
922 Chinchona Drive, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathrooms have tile flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
621 Russell Street
621 Russell Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1159 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
349 Center Avenue Northwest
349 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
1312 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
1412 44th Street Ensley
1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1637 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
313 Memphis St
313 Memphis Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5745898)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Ensley
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
629 Portercrest Road
629 Portercrest Road, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1968 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the perfect home for anyone.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
1838 Bessemer Rd
1838 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1401 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring (RLNE5895496)
