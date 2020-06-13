Apartment List
124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forestdale, AL

Finding an apartment in Forestdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1825 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
917 Laverne St
917 Laverne Street, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1764 sqft
This home is ready to move in and has plenty of room! This 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features a nice living room and a separate dining room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Huge, clean kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Forestdale
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
North Pratt
1 Unit Available
541 Closhire Lane
541 Closhire Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1114 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
621 Russell Street
621 Russell Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1159 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Forestdale

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
904 Longview Circle
904 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1720 Cullman Ave #4
1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Forestdale, AL

Finding an apartment in Forestdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

