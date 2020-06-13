Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL

Finding an apartment in Fairfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
728 Glen Crest Dr
728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 Newton Drive
504 Newton Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1229 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Ensley
1 Unit Available
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
5504 Madison Drive
5504 Madison Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$805
1184 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
1429 Warrior Rd
1429 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1036 sqft
Check out this adorable all-electric 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. This well-kept property features spacious and clean living areas and bedrooms. Large backyard and driveway for off-street parking.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 11:13pm
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
1403 43rd Street Ensley
1403 43rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1566 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1720 Cullman Ave #4
1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Industrial Center
1 Unit Available
2758 Village Place Birmingham
2758 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1402 sqft
2758 Village Place Birmingham Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE! CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WEST HOMEWOOD, OFF OF OXMOOR WENONAH ROAD** Our Avondale floor plan offers open floor plan with

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairfield, AL

Finding an apartment in Fairfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

