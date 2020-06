Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen. The Master Bathroom includes detailed tile work and a JACUZZI tub. Home has a HUGE fenced in backyard PERFECT for entertaining and family cookouts! This will not last LONG, contact today for a private showing!!