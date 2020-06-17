212 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314315



A charming property in Fairfield! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,270 square feet

--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout

--Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new tile flooring

-Covered front porch and attached garage

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.