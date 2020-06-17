All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

212 Ridgewood Avenue

212 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL 35064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314315

A charming property in Fairfield! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,270 square feet
--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout
--Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and new tile flooring
-Covered front porch and attached garage
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
212 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, AL.
What amenities does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 212 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Ridgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 Ridgewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Ridgewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

