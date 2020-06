Amenities

71 Deerfield Dr. Eufaula, AL. 36027 is a doublewide unit with 3 bedrooms 2baths on level lot. . Home is on a corner lot north of Eufaula, Al. near he airport and convenient to Lake Point park and boat ramps for Lake access. Home does need some updates but is being sold as is. Call John Lolley @ 334-750-0346 for details.