Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located on a nice large corner lot this home is very spacious and move in ready. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, nice living room and dining room, 3 BR's, 2 Full bath, breakfast area open to kitchen and den and much more. Centrally located for convenience to schools, hospital and downtown. This one won't last.