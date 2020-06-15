99 Courtyard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included garage

COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days.



Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision. All major kitchen appliances provided along with a washer/dryer. Lawn Care, Exterior Pest Control, and use of Community Pool/Clubhouse Amenities included monthly! Rear patio in backyard. Rent includes electricity, water/garbage, and basic cable/internet (no pay per view) and monthly bills are CAPPED; inquire with property management. No pets permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1947585)