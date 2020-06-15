All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

99 Courtyard Way

99 Courtyard Way · (334) 347-3575
Location

99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99 Courtyard Way · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days.

Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision. All major kitchen appliances provided along with a washer/dryer. Lawn Care, Exterior Pest Control, and use of Community Pool/Clubhouse Amenities included monthly! Rear patio in backyard. Rent includes electricity, water/garbage, and basic cable/internet (no pay per view) and monthly bills are CAPPED; inquire with property management. No pets permitted.

Contact us today for all information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1947585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Courtyard Way have any available units?
99 Courtyard Way has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Courtyard Way have?
Some of 99 Courtyard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Courtyard Way currently offering any rent specials?
99 Courtyard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Courtyard Way pet-friendly?
No, 99 Courtyard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 99 Courtyard Way offer parking?
Yes, 99 Courtyard Way does offer parking.
Does 99 Courtyard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Courtyard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Courtyard Way have a pool?
Yes, 99 Courtyard Way has a pool.
Does 99 Courtyard Way have accessible units?
No, 99 Courtyard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Courtyard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Courtyard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Courtyard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Courtyard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
