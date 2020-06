Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the laundry room. Pest control and lawn care provided. Pets are negotiable per owner approval & non-refundable pet fee.



$60/day, $1500 Security Deposit, and all utilities included with a cap, with a 30 day minimum stay.



Contact our office to schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE2008163)