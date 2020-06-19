All apartments in Dothan
Find more places like 801 Montezuma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dothan, AL
/
801 Montezuma Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

801 Montezuma Avenue

801 Montezuma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dothan
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

801 Montezuma Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled Garden District area home! The home features granite/marble counter tops throughout. New stainless appliances, original hardwood floors, freestanding soaking tub in the master, vaulted owner's suite &living room, large walk in laundry room, office space (could be a great nursery), on almost 1 acre corner lot. No pets.
Completely remodeled Garden District area home! The home features granite/marble counter tops throughout. New stainless appliances, original hardwood floors, freestanding soaking tub in the master, vaulted owner's suite &living room, large walk in laundry room, office space (could be a great nursery), on almost 1 acre corner lot. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have any available units?
801 Montezuma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dothan, AL.
What amenities does 801 Montezuma Avenue have?
Some of 801 Montezuma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Montezuma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Montezuma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Montezuma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 Montezuma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dothan.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 Montezuma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Montezuma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Montezuma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Montezuma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Montezuma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Montezuma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 Montezuma Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive
Dothan, AL 36303
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road
Dothan, AL 36305

Similar Pages

Dothan 3 BedroomsDothan Apartments with Parking
Dothan Cheap Places
Dothan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GAOzark, AL
Daleville, ALMarianna, FL
Troy, ALEnterprise, AL