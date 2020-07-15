36 Studio Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL
3680 Main
3680 W Main St, Dothan, AL
$6,630
6120 sqft
6,120 SQ FT of executive office space. 10 + offices, break room, elevator and possible furnishings.
3124 Main Street Suite 14
3124 West Main Street, Dothan, AL
$950
1575 sqft
The suite is located on the rear of the building. This unit has a lobby and/or a reception area, 5 offices, a conference room, break-room and 2 restrooms.
602 Monument
602 Monument Street, Dothan, AL
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 overhead doors. Building is ideal for small manufacturing, distribution, warehouse, contractor or service company.
3246 Ross Clark Circle
3246 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
$2,500
1375 sqft
Three tenant building with one 1,725 SF end cap unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 4 offices (approximately 10 x 10), one larger office or conference room, a break room/ kitchenette, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area.
2407 Montgomery Hwy B
2407 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
$1,400
2500 sqft
Conveniently Located Business Property, a Heavily Traveled Street. Reception Area/ 4 Offices Plus a Spacious Open Area.
300 Plant
300 Plant Street, Dothan, AL
$4,000
20000 sqft
Former Carpet Discount Barn. Available July 1st 2020. Has loading dock and drive in door. No sprinkler system. Office and bathroom. Seperate 6000 sq.ft building that could also be leased
3201 Montgomery Highway #15
3201 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
$3,400
4667 sqft
Features Broadband, Public Utilities Located near Wiregrass Commons Mall. Lots of traffic. Suite #15
1487 Reeves Street
1487 Reeves St, Dothan, AL
$4,000
12000 sqft
Large warehouse space with an open showroom.
3600 South Oates
3600 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL
$985
2000 sqft
Commercial lease space located in Oates Center South next to Dollar General.
3501 Montgomery Highway
3501 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
$7,000
5735 sqft
Attractive brick building with beautiful interior. Last used as a Japanese restaurant. Also has Hibachi cooking area with hood. Cross easement with owner of adjacent shopping center with 68 parking spaces next to building.
188 Foster
188 N Foster St, Dothan, AL
$388
310 sqft
Beautiful private offices at an affordable rate in a prominent downtown location. Attractive building inside and outside with ample parking on street and in parking lot directly across street.
411 Foster St.
411 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL
$1,200
2200 sqft
Includes 5 offices, kitchen, alarm system and ample parking. Ideal office space for lawyer, accountant, engineer, architect or general office use.
714 Murray Rd.
714 Murray Road, Dothan, AL
$8,500
8135 sqft
Beautiful 2 story office building with 18 large offices (2 include a separate workroom and private restroom), 2 conference rooms, 9 cubicles set-up, 5 storage rooms, 2 lobbies, an exercise room (with shower), a kitchen & lounge area, 6 restrooms,
1817 Oates
1817 S Oates St, Dothan, AL
$1,800
2070 sqft
Great Location for any type of financial services business. Former Bank building that sill has drive through and Vault.
2505 Park Avenue
2505 South Park Avenue, Dothan, AL
$3,200
9128 sqft
(+/-) 2,600 SF front office & showroom AND (+/-) 6,500 SF warehouse, 1 office & showroom. Contains a total ground level floor footprint of about 9,128 SF plus an additional (+/-) 736 SF of storage area on the second level.
3801 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 5
3801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
$2,708
2250 sqft
2500 SF retail or business service space, over 300 Parking Spaces on Ross Clark Circle, 2 baths, separate offices. Ready to move-in.
3341 Oates Street, Suite 102
3341 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL
$5,367
3000 sqft
33,900 SF retail center anchored by Dollar Tree. Center has access to 2 traffic lights and is located directly across from Walmart Supercenter & the new James O. Oates Park Sports Complex. Traffic count is 35,000 VPD. Maximum contiguous 4,600 SF.
3769 Ross Clark Circle
3769 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
$1,400
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3769 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. View photos, descriptions and more!
4193 Ross Clark Circle
4193 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
$2,000
2000 sqft
Former used car lot with large office. Desire 36 month lease. Triple Net Lease.
1563 Oates
1563 S Oates St, Dothan, AL
$5,250
27923 sqft
Brick front w/showroom, offices, warehouse. Approx.5,446 SF heated/cooled with 5 offices, 2 bathrooms, showroom and sales area w/counter and approx. 4,048 SF heated/cooled warehouse. Also, approx.
3535 Montgomery
3535 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
$3,500
996 sqft
Attractive bank building in convenient, high traffic location on Dothan's MAIN N/S artery. Adjacent to shopping center, restaurants and busy gym. Four building front parking spaces and additional parking lot.
564 Main Suite #1
564 W Main St, Dothan, AL
$8,750
10500 sqft
Recently remodeled retail space on W. Main St. Approximately 10,500 sq. ft. Available now. $8,750 per month. Would make great neighborhood grocery or thrift store
3759 Ross Clark Cir
3759 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
$4,266
6400 sqft
6400 SF unit that can be changed to 2 units of 3200 can possibly be changed into 3 smaller units. 2 restrooms on each side of building. Lease price is $8.00 per Sf./yrAddress recently corrected per E-911 from 3763 to 3759.
104 Apple Avenue
104 Apple Ave, Dothan, AL
$2,650
1500 sqft
LAST UNIT AVAILABLE. 5+ Year NNN Lease in a new retail center consisting of 4 units. Current tenants are UPS Store, Woof Gang Bakery, Havana Breeze and Mama Goldbergs Deli.