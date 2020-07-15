All apartments in Dothan
529 Edinburgh Way

529 Edinburg Way · (334) 475-4405
Location

529 Edinburg Way, Dothan, AL 36305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room and 2 car garage located in the Highlands Subdivision. Features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the living room, eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, breakfast area, formal dining room, and washing machine and dryer hookups. The master bath has a jacuzzi/whirlpool tub and extra large separate shower. Fenced in back yard overlooking the golf course. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Edinburgh Way have any available units?
529 Edinburgh Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 Edinburgh Way have?
Some of 529 Edinburgh Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Edinburgh Way currently offering any rent specials?
529 Edinburgh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Edinburgh Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Edinburgh Way is pet friendly.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way offer parking?
Yes, 529 Edinburgh Way offers parking.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Edinburgh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way have a pool?
Yes, 529 Edinburgh Way has a pool.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way have accessible units?
No, 529 Edinburgh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Edinburgh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Edinburgh Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Edinburgh Way does not have units with air conditioning.
