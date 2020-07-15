529 Edinburgh Way

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room and 2 car garage located in the Highlands Subdivision. Features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the living room, eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, breakfast area, formal dining room, and washing machine and dryer hookups. The master bath has a jacuzzi/whirlpool tub and extra large separate shower. Fenced in back yard overlooking the golf course. Pets are negotiable per owner approval and a nonrefundable pet fee. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.