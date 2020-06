Amenities

parking gym furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking

Attractive bank building in convenient, high traffic location on Dothan's MAIN N/S artery. Adjacent to shopping center, restaurants and busy gym. Four building front parking spaces and additional parking lot. This area of US 231 is home to Dothan's heaviest retail shopping district. Three drive thru lines with additional drive thru for ATM. Partially furnished, 2 offices, waiting area and teller counter.