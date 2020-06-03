All apartments in Clay
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:37 PM

5896 Old Springville Road

5896 Old Springville Road Northeast · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5896 Old Springville Road have any available units?
5896 Old Springville Road has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5896 Old Springville Road currently offering any rent specials?
5896 Old Springville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5896 Old Springville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5896 Old Springville Road is pet friendly.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road offer parking?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not offer parking.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road have a pool?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not have a pool.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road have accessible units?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5896 Old Springville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5896 Old Springville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
