All apartments in Center Point
Find more places like 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Center Point, AL
/
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 PM

314 Polly Reed Road Northeast

314 Polly Reed Road Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 727557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Center Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

314 Polly Reed Road Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have any available units?
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast has a pool.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 314 Polly Reed Road Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215

Similar Pages

Center Point 1 BedroomsCenter Point 2 Bedrooms
Center Point 3 BedroomsCenter Point Apartments with Balconies
Center Point Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, AL
Brook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity