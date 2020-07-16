2808 9th NE Street

Amenities

Lot/ Land w/ Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - Asking $10,000 Owner financing available w/ $1k down!



We offer owner financing with EZ credit checks and EZ qualifying.



Great view, great location, great opportunity! Beautiful residential lot to build your dream home is located in CENTER POINT, AL. This land is on a lot of 15,400 sqft (or 0.35 acres)



This property can also be used for: vacation, investment, build your dream, a place to park your cars and much more.



We welcome agents, and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.



Herbert Orise -. (205) 422-6436

or

Buttross Properties



(RLNE3533726)