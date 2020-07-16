All apartments in Center Point
Find more places like 2808 9th NE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Center Point, AL
/
2808 9th NE Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2808 9th NE Street

2808 9th Street Northeast · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Center Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2808 9th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot/ Land w/ Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - Asking $10,000 Owner financing available w/ $1k down!

We offer owner financing with EZ credit checks and EZ qualifying.

Great view, great location, great opportunity! Beautiful residential lot to build your dream home is located in CENTER POINT, AL. This land is on a lot of 15,400 sqft (or 0.35 acres)

This property can also be used for: vacation, investment, build your dream, a place to park your cars and much more.

We welcome agents, and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

Herbert Orise -. (205) 422-6436
or
Buttross Properties

(RLNE3533726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 9th NE Street have any available units?
2808 9th NE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Center Point, AL.
Is 2808 9th NE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 9th NE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 9th NE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2808 9th NE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 2808 9th NE Street offer parking?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not offer parking.
Does 2808 9th NE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 9th NE Street have a pool?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2808 9th NE Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 9th NE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 9th NE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 9th NE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2808 9th NE Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215

Similar Pages

Center Point 1 BedroomsCenter Point 2 Bedrooms
Center Point 3 BedroomsCenter Point Apartments with Balconies
Center Point Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, AL
Brook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity