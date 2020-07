Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator. There's a separate laundry room, 1 Car carport, and a nice flat backyard. Come see it for yourself! Section 8 is accepted.