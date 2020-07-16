All apartments in Center Point
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2237 5th St NE

2237 5th Street Northeast · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
Location

2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2237 5th St NE · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE!

This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. Contact us today before this one is gone! You can apply by visiting us online at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.
To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE5890985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 5th St NE have any available units?
2237 5th St NE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2237 5th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2237 5th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 5th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 5th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2237 5th St NE offer parking?
No, 2237 5th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2237 5th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 5th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 5th St NE have a pool?
No, 2237 5th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2237 5th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2237 5th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 5th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 5th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 5th St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 5th St NE has units with air conditioning.
