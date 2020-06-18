Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from the University of Montevallo.



This two-story town home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface floors. The main level has a large living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, dining area, and walk-in laundry. Kitchen has recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, an island and pantry for additional space! Two guest bedrooms, guest bath, and master bedroom suite are located on second level. Covered front porch and private backyard patio area; great for grilling or entertaining. Pet friendly!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



*Addendum applies to this property*



Resident to verify schools and utilities: Calera Schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (water, sewer & trash).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE3929135)