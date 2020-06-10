166 King Richards Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Fabulous New Home for Rent in Calera, AL...2 MONTHS FREE RENT!!! 3D Tour Now Available!! Deposit Pending!!! - **GET 2 MONTHS FREE RENT BY SIGNING A 20 MONTH LEASE BY 6/21/2020!!**(conditions apply)



**3D Tour Available!! Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to your now!!**



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/81deac49-c6c9-4b41-a8e0-46b557101d3b/?utm_source=captureapp



Be the first to live in this fabulous, new two-story home for rent in the Nottingham subdivision in Calera, Alabama. This home features an open floor plan with spacious living room, dining area and kitchen with beautiful hard surface flooring. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a pantry for additional storage and a kitchen island. Located off the kitchen is a guest bedroom complete with walk-in closet and bathroom close by. The second level of the home features two additional guest bedrooms and a master bedroom suite complete with roomy walk-in-closet. A bonus room at the top of the stairs can be used as a media room. A walk-in-laundry is also located off the kitchen with access to the two-car garage. This home is pet friendly!



Resident to verify schools and utilities: Calera Schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (water, sewer & trash).



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



