Calera, AL
166 King Richards Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

166 King Richards Way

166 King Richards Way · No Longer Available
Location

166 King Richards Way, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous New Home for Rent in Calera, AL...2 MONTHS FREE RENT!!! 3D Tour Now Available!! Deposit Pending!!! - **GET 2 MONTHS FREE RENT BY SIGNING A 20 MONTH LEASE BY 6/21/2020!!**(conditions apply)

**3D Tour Available!! Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to your now!!**

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/81deac49-c6c9-4b41-a8e0-46b557101d3b/?utm_source=captureapp

Be the first to live in this fabulous, new two-story home for rent in the Nottingham subdivision in Calera, Alabama. This home features an open floor plan with spacious living room, dining area and kitchen with beautiful hard surface flooring. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a pantry for additional storage and a kitchen island. Located off the kitchen is a guest bedroom complete with walk-in closet and bathroom close by. The second level of the home features two additional guest bedrooms and a master bedroom suite complete with roomy walk-in-closet. A bonus room at the top of the stairs can be used as a media room. A walk-in-laundry is also located off the kitchen with access to the two-car garage. This home is pet friendly!

Resident to verify schools and utilities: Calera Schools, Alabama Power, City of Calera (water, sewer & trash).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE5536375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 King Richards Way have any available units?
166 King Richards Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 166 King Richards Way have?
Some of 166 King Richards Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 King Richards Way currently offering any rent specials?
166 King Richards Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 King Richards Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 King Richards Way is pet friendly.
Does 166 King Richards Way offer parking?
Yes, 166 King Richards Way does offer parking.
Does 166 King Richards Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 King Richards Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 King Richards Way have a pool?
No, 166 King Richards Way does not have a pool.
Does 166 King Richards Way have accessible units?
No, 166 King Richards Way does not have accessible units.
Does 166 King Richards Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 King Richards Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 King Richards Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 King Richards Way does not have units with air conditioning.
