All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 124 Winners Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
124 Winners Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

124 Winners Circle

124 Winner Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

124 Winner Cir, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
124 Winners Circle Available 06/25/20 Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View Now!!! Deposit Pending!!! - This adorable townhome is for rent in the Cottages of Saratoga neighborhood!!

This home features a large Living Room with tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace! The living room is open to the kitchen with a breakfast nook with bay window! Master has large closet and whirlpool tub! The bedrooms feature beautiful trey ceilings! And, there is a covered patio in the backyard!

This home is dog friendly (large & small) with $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4256182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Winners Circle have any available units?
124 Winners Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 124 Winners Circle have?
Some of 124 Winners Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Winners Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Winners Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Winners Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Winners Circle is pet friendly.
Does 124 Winners Circle offer parking?
No, 124 Winners Circle does not offer parking.
Does 124 Winners Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Winners Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Winners Circle have a pool?
Yes, 124 Winners Circle has a pool.
Does 124 Winners Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Winners Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Winners Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Winners Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Winners Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Winners Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College