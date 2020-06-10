Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

124 Winners Circle Available 06/25/20 Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View Now!!! Deposit Pending!!! - This adorable townhome is for rent in the Cottages of Saratoga neighborhood!!



This home features a large Living Room with tall ceilings and a cozy fireplace! The living room is open to the kitchen with a breakfast nook with bay window! Master has large closet and whirlpool tub! The bedrooms feature beautiful trey ceilings! And, there is a covered patio in the backyard!



This home is dog friendly (large & small) with $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4256182)