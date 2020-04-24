1203 Village Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty of space. This home has a marble fireplace, an open concept living room and kitchen, and laminate wood floors throughout the kitchen, and downstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite with a deep-soaker tub and the bedroom upstairs has it's own en suite as well with a walk-in closet. View this home today!



