All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 1203 Village Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
1203 Village Trail
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:16 PM

1203 Village Trail

1203 Village Trail · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty of space. This home has a marble fireplace, an open concept living room and kitchen, and laminate wood floors throughout the kitchen, and downstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite with a deep-soaker tub and the bedroom upstairs has it's own en suite as well with a walk-in closet. View this home today!

If you'd like to apply for this home or get set up for a self tour, simply go to: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

For a full explanation of our rental criteria, please visit https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Village Trail have any available units?
1203 Village Trail has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1203 Village Trail have?
Some of 1203 Village Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Village Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Village Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Village Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Village Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Village Trail offer parking?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Village Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Village Trail have a pool?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Village Trail have accessible units?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Village Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Village Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Village Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1203 Village Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity