Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

11347 Lexie Lane

11347 Lexie Ln · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL 35444

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11347 Lexie Lane · Avail. Jul 25

$1,010

3 Bed · 2 Bath

11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.

Pets Allowed! Residents to verify schools and utilities.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2219197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11347 Lexie Lane have any available units?
11347 Lexie Lane has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11347 Lexie Lane have?
Some of 11347 Lexie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11347 Lexie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11347 Lexie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11347 Lexie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11347 Lexie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11347 Lexie Lane does offer parking.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11347 Lexie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane have a pool?
No, 11347 Lexie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane have accessible units?
No, 11347 Lexie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11347 Lexie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11347 Lexie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11347 Lexie Lane has units with air conditioning.
