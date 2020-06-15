Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

11347 Lexie Lane Available 07/25/20 Home in Brookwood, AL....Available to View 48 Hours Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage.



Pets Allowed! Residents to verify schools and utilities.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



