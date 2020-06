Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking. The home also features granite counter tops, beautiful flooring and more! Call us today to schedule your free tour at (205)410-8785.