125 Gardenside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

125 Gardenside Drive

125 Gardenside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL 35007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see. It has a great an eat in kitchen, lovely back porch and fenced-in backyard. The home has range, refrigerator, dishwasher all included. This home won't last long.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

