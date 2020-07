Amenities

This one of a kind home is one you will want to see. It features an open concept layout in the living room dining room and kitchen. The dining area opens to the deck overlooking the large backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. All 3 bedrooms with a clean carpet, master bedroom with its own bathroom. Gas heat and electric water heater. No appliances included. Plenty of parking under the carport and driveway. Section 8 is accepted. Schedule a showing before it's gone!