Juneau, AK
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3264 Mendenhall Loop 16

3264 Mendenhall Loop Rd · (907) 586-1200
Location

3264 Mendenhall Loop Rd, Juneau, AK 99801
Mendenhall Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 Available 07/08/20 1 Bedroom Condo with Heat Included & Covered Parking - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Lakeside condo comes with a carport, additional parking for guests and coin-op laundry on site. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and the convenience of a dishwasher and disposal. Condo has laminate flooring throughout. Bedroom has ceiling fan and walk in closet, while the full bath has the relaxing addition of a jetted tub. Includes a carport plus guest parking through out the site. Rent includes basic cable, garbage, heat/hot water. Tenant Responsibility: Electricity and Phone/Internet. Long Term Lease Only, No Smoking and No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have any available units?
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have?
Some of 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juneau.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 does offer parking.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have a pool?
No, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have accessible units?
No, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
