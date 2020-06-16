Amenities

3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 Available 07/08/20 1 Bedroom Condo with Heat Included & Covered Parking - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Lakeside condo comes with a carport, additional parking for guests and coin-op laundry on site. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and the convenience of a dishwasher and disposal. Condo has laminate flooring throughout. Bedroom has ceiling fan and walk in closet, while the full bath has the relaxing addition of a jetted tub. Includes a carport plus guest parking through out the site. Rent includes basic cable, garbage, heat/hot water. Tenant Responsibility: Electricity and Phone/Internet. Long Term Lease Only, No Smoking and No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4958977)