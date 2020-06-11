6 Apartments for rent in Ketchikan, AK

/
2415 Hemlock St
2415 Hemlock Street, Ketchikan, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,100
462 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Ketchikan. Amenities included: accessible, central heat, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electric, heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 2020. $1,100/month rent.
531 Grant St, Apt 25
531 Grant Street, Ketchikan, AK
Studio
$998
425 sqft
SHARP REMODELED STUDIO in DOWNTOWN KETCHIKAN! *Spacious 10 Foot Window for a light and bright Living Room. *2-Minute Short Walk to the middle of Downtown. *Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors! *Full Size Murphy Bed with NEW Memory Foam Mattress.
2853 Tongass Ave # B,
2853 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK
Studio
$772
428 sqft
Office is located off of the Tongass Hwy across from Alaska Car Rental and near Ketchikan Title Agency. This office building is set alongside the beautiful harbor, comes with a covered parking space that can be used by customers or yourself.
7949 S Tongass Hwy
7949 South Tongass Highway, Ketchikan Gateway County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1440 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ketchikan. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.Available now. $1825/month rent.
80 Carltons Dr
80 Carltons Dr, Ketchikan Gateway County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Ketchikan. Amenities included: updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 3rd 2020. $1,450/month rent.
6355 Mayo Ln
6355 Mayo Ln, Ketchikan Gateway County, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom duplex located south of town. Amenities included: washer dryer. Utilities included: heat, water, and sewer. Pets on approval and with deposit. Date Available: July, 2020. $1,565/month rent.