Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Juneau, AK📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Juneau
8 Units Available
Mendenhall Tower
326 4th St, Juneau, AK
Studio
$915
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
716 sqft
Situated in the capital of Alaska, Mendenhall Tower Apartment Homes offers stylish homes to meet a wide variety of lifestyles.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mendenhall Valley
1 Unit Available
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16
3264 Mendenhall Loop Rd, Juneau, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
564 sqft
3264 Mendenhall Loop 16 Available 07/08/20 1 Bedroom Condo with Heat Included & Covered Parking - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Lakeside condo comes with a carport, additional parking for guests and coin-op laundry on site.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Juneau
1 Unit Available
3781 No Douglas Hwy
3781 North Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1125 sqft
3781 No Douglas Hwy Available 06/22/20 2BD Duplex with HUGE Garage, Close to Bridge - Avail Now! - Beautiful channel and mountain view duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Located just North of the bridge on Douglas Island this unique home has a .
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Juneau
1 Unit Available
2575 Douglas Hwy 3
2575 Douglas Hwy, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
Forest Edge Condo 2BD/1.5BA, Furnished, Channel/Mtn View, Pet Friendly year lease - Furnished town home with mountain/channel view in the Forest Edge Condos, 2BD/1.5BA, 1 parking space in front of unit, exterior deck channel side, pet on approval.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mendenhall Valley
1 Unit Available
3376 Park Place
3376 Park Place, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
3376 Park Place Available 07/07/20 Unfurnished Valley Townhouse 3Bed, 2.5Bath, Dog Friendly Fenced Yard, Garage, Covered Deck - Valley unfurnished 3BD,2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Juneau
1 Unit Available
2940 Simpson Ave
2940 Simpson Avenue, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1371 sqft
2940 Simpson Ave Available 07/07/20 3BD/1.5BA, Unfurnished Townhouse in West Juneau - This home has both mountain & channel views with an open floor plan and a sunny deck.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Juneau
1 Unit Available
350 Irwin St
350 Irwin Street, Juneau, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,599
478 sqft
This 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom unit is newly renovated by local design firm, Bauer/Clifton Interiors, and comes packed with all modern amenities you may need! Located on the second story, this unit boasts amazing mountain views, natural lighting, and
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Douglas
1 Unit Available
6719 Marguerite St
6719 Marguerite Street, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1330 sqft
6719 Marguerite St Available 05/06/20 3 BD / 1.5 BA Home Close to Eagle Crest - Avail May - Charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath home for rent in the Bonnie Brae sub-division of No Douglas.