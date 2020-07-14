All apartments in Juneau
Mendenhall Tower
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Mendenhall Tower

326 4th St · (253) 300-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

326 4th St, Juneau, AK 99801
Downtown Juneau

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 310 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 310 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 310 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. Aug 20

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Jul 30

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mendenhall Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
Situated in the capital of Alaska, Mendenhall Tower Apartment Homes offers stylish homes to meet a wide variety of lifestyles. If you’re looking for an apartment in Juneau, AK, that’s front-and-center in a thriving city nestled in some of nature’s most amazing landscapes, you must check out Mendenhall Tower. We’re near many employment and education opportunities as well as close to shopping, dining, and entertainment galore.

Whether you’re looking for your very first studio apartment or seeking a one or two-bedroom home for a growing family, Mendenhall Tower can deliver. Enjoy cooking in our modern kitchens with an energy-efficient appliance package, wood cabinetry and modern flooring. Don’t worry about bringing all your belongings; you’ll have plenty of storage space including large closets and a linen closet. Appreciate the wide windows that let in plenty of natural light as well as breath-taking views of the nature that surrounds you.

Our community is chalk full of convenient

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $960-$2800
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Dogs
fee: $150

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mendenhall Tower have any available units?
Mendenhall Tower has 7 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mendenhall Tower have?
Some of Mendenhall Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mendenhall Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Mendenhall Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mendenhall Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower is pet friendly.
Does Mendenhall Tower offer parking?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower offers parking.
Does Mendenhall Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mendenhall Tower have a pool?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower has a pool.
Does Mendenhall Tower have accessible units?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower has accessible units.
Does Mendenhall Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mendenhall Tower has units with dishwashers.
Does Mendenhall Tower have units with air conditioning?
No, Mendenhall Tower does not have units with air conditioning.
