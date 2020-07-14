Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse

Situated in the capital of Alaska, Mendenhall Tower Apartment Homes offers stylish homes to meet a wide variety of lifestyles. If you’re looking for an apartment in Juneau, AK, that’s front-and-center in a thriving city nestled in some of nature’s most amazing landscapes, you must check out Mendenhall Tower. We’re near many employment and education opportunities as well as close to shopping, dining, and entertainment galore.



Whether you’re looking for your very first studio apartment or seeking a one or two-bedroom home for a growing family, Mendenhall Tower can deliver. Enjoy cooking in our modern kitchens with an energy-efficient appliance package, wood cabinetry and modern flooring. Don’t worry about bringing all your belongings; you’ll have plenty of storage space including large closets and a linen closet. Appreciate the wide windows that let in plenty of natural light as well as breath-taking views of the nature that surrounds you.



Our community is chalk full of convenient