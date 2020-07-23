/
juneau county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Juneau County, AK📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Juneau
Mendenhall Tower
326 4th St, Juneau, AK
Studio
$925
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the capital of Alaska, Mendenhall Tower Apartment Homes offers stylish homes to meet a wide variety of lifestyles.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11909 Glacier Hwy #202 - 1
11909 Glacier Highway, Juneau, AK
Studio
$1,750
Waterfront Auke Bay Condo - (RLNE5906936)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas
1520 3rd St, Apt 6
1520 Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Mtn View 2BD/1BA Douglas Condo, exterior deck, laminate flooring, nice upgrades - Must see! Douglas 2 bedroom, 1 bath Douglas condo with upgrades of laminate flooring, freshly painted interiors, tiled showing, exterior deck with mountain view of Mt.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salmon Creek
4506 Robbie Road
4506 Robbie Road, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1760 sqft
4506 Robbie Road Available 08/01/20 3/2, Mountainside Estates, Single Family Home w/ Breathtaking Views - You'll want to spend every waking moment on the large wrap around deck facing the Chilkat Mountains, the Gastineau Channel and wetlands.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Juneau
2940 Simpson Ave
2940 Simpson Avenue, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1371 sqft
3BD/1.5BA, Unfurnished Townhouse in West Juneau - This home has both mountain & channel views with an open floor plan and a sunny deck. Amenities Include: Off-Street Parking and 1 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, grassy lawn, Exterior Deck.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Juneau
3781 No Douglas Hwy
3781 North Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1125 sqft
2BD Duplex with HUGE Garage, Close to Bridge - Avail Now! - Beautiful channel and mountain view duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Located just North of the bridge on Douglas Island this unique home has a .
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mendenhall Valley
2235 Meadow Lane
2235 Meadow Lane, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
2235 Meadow Lane Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Two bedroom One bath with river view, pet friendly! - Beautiful river view, two bedroom, 1 bath with master bedroom sink/ vanity, pet friendly, washer/ dryer, dishwasher, covered patio, exterior deck
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Juneau
2569 Douglas Hwy Unit 3 - 1
2569 Douglas Highway, Juneau, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1084 sqft
FOR RENT Townhouse style condo in West Juneau Douglas with views of downtown. 2bd/1.5ba has 1084SF and 1 assigned parking space. Available within a week of signed lease agreement. Tenant pays electric, cable and phone, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
North Douglas
6719 Marguerite St
6719 Marguerite Street, Juneau, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1330 sqft
6719 Marguerite St Available 05/06/20 3 BD / 1.5 BA Home Close to Eagle Crest - Avail May - Charming 3 bed / 1.5 bath home for rent in the Bonnie Brae sub-division of No Douglas.
