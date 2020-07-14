The Legacy

Amenities

Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community. We offer beautiful homes in a supportive community that’s near everything that Alaska has to offer.



Choose from a variety of spacious two-bedroom apartments to find a home that perfectly reflects your life. Get inspired to cook in the cozy kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep double sink, modern appliance package and adjacent dining area. You’ll love the open floor plans and expansive windows that let in plenty of natural light. Modern flooring, extra storage, and a garden-style tub give your apartment an added touch of luxury. Be sure to ask about our select homes that feature ceiling fans, a private patio or balcony, and stunning views of the Chugach Range.



Just step outside your front door to enjoy our convenient community amenities. You’ll be surrounded by grass, trees and scenic vistas