All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like The Legacy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
The Legacy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

The Legacy

141 Patterson St · (334) 245-0508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy a FREE 50 inch TV at move-in as well as a 4% military discount! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

141 Patterson St, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1640 · Avail. Sep 1

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1267 · Avail. Sep 1

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1037 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1818 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Legacy.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
Legacy Apartment Homes makes your comfort and rental experience its top priority. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out our community. We offer beautiful homes in a supportive community that’s near everything that Alaska has to offer.

Choose from a variety of spacious two-bedroom apartments to find a home that perfectly reflects your life. Get inspired to cook in the cozy kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep double sink, modern appliance package and adjacent dining area. You’ll love the open floor plans and expansive windows that let in plenty of natural light. Modern flooring, extra storage, and a garden-style tub give your apartment an added touch of luxury. Be sure to ask about our select homes that feature ceiling fans, a private patio or balcony, and stunning views of the Chugach Range.

Just step outside your front door to enjoy our convenient community amenities. You’ll be surrounded by grass, trees and scenic vistas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select leases.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Legacy have any available units?
The Legacy has 5 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does The Legacy have?
Some of The Legacy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Legacy currently offering any rent specials?
The Legacy is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy a FREE 50 inch TV at move-in as well as a 4% military discount! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is The Legacy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Legacy is pet friendly.
Does The Legacy offer parking?
Yes, The Legacy offers parking.
Does The Legacy have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Legacy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Legacy have a pool?
No, The Legacy does not have a pool.
Does The Legacy have accessible units?
Yes, The Legacy has accessible units.
Does The Legacy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Legacy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Legacy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99503
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd
Anchorage, AK 99504
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road
Anchorage, AK 99507
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity