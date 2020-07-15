All apartments in Anchorage
1567 F Street.
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
1567 F Street
Last updated July 15 2020

1567 F Street

1567 F Street · (907) 622-3948 ext. 0000
Location

1567 F Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1567 F Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1567 F Street Available 08/01/20 South Addition Charmer - This light and bright 1 bedroom is available August 1st! Bonus room off entry could be used as office or smaller bedroom. The attached garage is a major bonus for bike and ski storage and keeping your car out of the winter weather! Home has been updated over the years while keeping the charm and character of a 1951 ranch. Located downtown in South Addition and won't last long! Tenant is responsible for rent plus gas and electric. One pet is allowed on approval.

(RLNE4814700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1567 F Street have any available units?
1567 F Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 1567 F Street currently offering any rent specials?
1567 F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 F Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 F Street is pet friendly.
Does 1567 F Street offer parking?
Yes, 1567 F Street offers parking.
Does 1567 F Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 F Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 F Street have a pool?
No, 1567 F Street does not have a pool.
Does 1567 F Street have accessible units?
No, 1567 F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 F Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 F Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 F Street does not have units with air conditioning.

