Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1567 F Street Available 08/01/20 South Addition Charmer - This light and bright 1 bedroom is available August 1st! Bonus room off entry could be used as office or smaller bedroom. The attached garage is a major bonus for bike and ski storage and keeping your car out of the winter weather! Home has been updated over the years while keeping the charm and character of a 1951 ranch. Located downtown in South Addition and won't last long! Tenant is responsible for rent plus gas and electric. One pet is allowed on approval.



(RLNE4814700)