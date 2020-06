Amenities

on-site laundry internet access furnished

218 1st street - Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath apartment with an extra sleeping area and bed. This unit is fully furnished with all of your furniture, dishes/small appliances, and linens. Has a shared yard area and laundry facilities. All utilities are included in the rent including WIFI. No pets or Smoking. Flexible lease terms.



No Pets Allowed



