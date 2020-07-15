/
/
/
Casper College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near Casper College
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$875
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
26 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
Studio
$765
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1716 Westridge Drive
1716 Westridge Drive, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2260 sqft
Nice west side ranch home with basement. The large master bedroom & bath is an addition, has pellet stove and sliding glass doors opening onto the deck in the backyard. Great flow from the living room, to the dining area & into the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 19
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.
1 of 11
Last updated October 8 at 09:30 PM
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1417 S. Fairdale
1417 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1366 sqft
Updated well maintained centrally located townhome with oversized single garage and washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Great deck for entertaining, very close to shopping, schools and restaurants. No smoking. No Pets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2024 S. Fairdale Ave.
2024 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Spacious Eastside family home.
1 of 10
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1018 1/2 St John
1018 1/2 Saint John St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom House - Cute and cozy, 1 bedroom house. Parking is off street, and area is close to transportation and public swimming.Will consider a pet. Mini Washer & Dryer included. New carpet & paint. www.gardengaterealestatellc.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
333 S Jackson St
333 South Jackson Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
333 s jackson - Property Id: 315162 Large one bdrm, 1 bath in lower unit of a 4-plex.(no stairs) Remodeled bath and recently painted. New carpet in the living room. Washer/dryer in the unit. Window ac . $ 400/pet fee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
627 S Melrose St
627 South Melrose Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1212 sqft
Available 08/05/20 627 Melrose Street - Property Id: 314359 Casper Wyoming single family house with detached garage near Washington park, aquatic center and hospital.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
320 S. Pennsylvania
320 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
Pet Friendly, Super Convenient East Side Ranch - Ranch style, with finished basement. Will consider pets (no aggressive breeds)!Beautiful updated kitchen. Neutral decor.Close to shopping, dining, east side amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2428 South Odell Avenue
2428 South Odell Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Valley Hills single level home, wall A/C, large fenced yard, laundry room, alley access, shed. Dog Ok, No Cats and No Smoking
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2234 East 8th Street - 1
2234 East 8th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
For more info click --> http://www.housewy.com/2234-e-8th/ Townhouse for rent. Centrally located and in good condition! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath and a private Garage. In-unit laundry. Many updates throughout. Call 307-462-1985 for more information.
1 of 11
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4500 S Poplar 202
4500 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
694 sqft
Furnished Large One Bedroom w/Heat Paid - This 1 Bed/1 Bath condominium is conveniently located on the west side of town close to shopping, movies, and medical. This unit has 1 Bed/1 Bath with the heat paid.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
920 E. 26th Street - 1
920 East 26th Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely remodeled downstairs unit with newer carpet and paint. Coin-Op washer/dryer in the building. Secured locks to the building. No Pets and no Smoking allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1250/mo. + utilities, $1200 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1814 W. 15th
1814 West 15th Street, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
2269 sqft
Spacious 4+ Bedroom House - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 bonus rooms, laundry hook ups, shed, fenced yard and off street parking. One dog allowed with an additional pet deposit. Fill out our free application on our website at csirealty.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 Grandview Place #22 - 1
2401 Grandview Place, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Nice apartment, vinyl floor in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms, wall A/C unit. No Pets and No Smoking. Coin-op Laundry is in the building. Tenants pay Electric.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
940 E. 3rd Street, Suite 211
940 East 3rd Street, Casper, WY
Studio
$2,900
1135 sqft
The Casper Clinic is the premiere medical office building in central Wyoming. Located one block west of the Wyoming Medical Center on the corner of S. McKinley Street and E. 3rd Street.