Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Contemporary Style home with Unique rounded entry gives a great introduction to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of extras, refinished hardwood floors upper level and new carpet. Gourmet eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances and large pantry! Formal dining area open to large living room with fireplace. Landscaped yard and a Vinyl fence in back yard Sprinkler System front and back. This home is move in ready! Easy maintenance many upgrades recently completed! History of low cost utility! Washer and Dryer included! No Pets or Smoking. Minimum term of 6 month lease. Utilities are the responsibility of tenant.