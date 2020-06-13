Apartment List
/
WY
/
cheyenne
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY

Finding an apartment in Cheyenne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5012 Rock Springs St
5012 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
314 W 27th St
314 West 27th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2552 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DOWNTOWN LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Brookfield Ct #3
114 Brookfield Court, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$850
796 sqft
114 Brookfield Ct.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Crook Ave.
1507 Crook Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM 3 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH REMOTES WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED FENCED YARD DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 White Water Ct
1126 White Water Court, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3292 sqft
Exceptionally Spacious in the Pointe! - This GORGEOUS 4BD/3BA Ranch Style home in the Pointe has multiple upgrades throughout the property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Raindancer Trail
4032 Rain Dancer Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
4032 Raindancer Trail Available 07/13/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
1868 Cherry Ct
1868 Cherry Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM ONE CAR GARAGE PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANT(S)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3813 Firewalker Trail Available 07/10/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4711 Long Branch Loop
4711 Long Branch Loop, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2184 sqft
4711 Long Branch Loop Available 06/16/20 4711 Long Branch Loop - Gorgeous home with so much to offer! This is a must see! Fully finished basement with bonus room for an office and fenced in back yard that is pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
3103 Forest Drive
3103 Forest Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
3103 Forest Drive Available 06/30/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom! - This fantastic property has 2BD/1BA. Spacious bedrooms, full kitchen and a lovely family room make this house feel so cozy! There is a 1 Car Attached garage and a huge, fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Melody Lane
1125 Melody Lane, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
1125 Melody Lane Available 06/19/20 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3519 McComb Ave
3519 Mccomb Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME SMALL DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT NO SMOKING TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE/SNOW

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2120 Rollins Avenue, Unit B
2120 Rollins Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/1 bath in a nice neighborhood w/personal front and back entrances w/a patio! Since I not only manage, but own the property, I take tenant repairs very seriously. I am happy to provide tenant referrals upon request.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Liz Ranch Road
5524 Liz Ranch Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2516 sqft
Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1764 Newton Drive
1764 Newton Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1200 sqft
This is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home. It includes a storage shed and a finished basement. There is a 1-car garage and plenty of space for a basketball hoop! The bright kitchen looks into a spacious sun-room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2610 Snyder Ave. - #A
2610 Snyder Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
784 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Shared laundry w/tenant in the back apartment, washer and dryer provided. Pets are negotiable w/ $300 Non-Refundable pet deposit. Acceptable breeds only! Tenant is only responsible for Gas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Edgewater Apt
1831 Edgewater Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
Nice main level apartment close to the mall and green-way. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant pays electricity. Pets are negotiable if approved, $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3567 Hynds Blvd
3567 Hynds Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$880
912 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located near Warren Air Force Base, I-25, easy access to downtown. Off street parking. In unit washer/dryer. Small dog (under 25lbs) with $40/month fee. Garage may be available for $55 per month. .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4771 Linden Way
4771 Linden Way, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1776 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buffalo Ridge with 2 car garage and fenced in yard Washer / dryer hookups . Dishwasher . Pets negotiable with pet deposit .

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
1502 E 17th St.
1502 East 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1005 sqft
Centrally located 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with a 1 car detached garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets Negotiable with additional pet deposit, acceptable breeds only.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2909 Ames Ct
2909 Ames Court, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1307 sqft
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage single family home. Washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced in yard. Pets Negotiable with $400 refundable pet deposit per pet. Acceptable breeds only. 4Bdrm, 1Bth, 1Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups,Pets Neg

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
617 W 25th Street
617 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
2Bdrm, 1Bth, 1Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups,Pets Neg 2Bdrm, 1Bth, 1Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups,Pets Neg
City Guide for Cheyenne, WY

Often referred to as “Frontier City,” Cheyenne is a quiet town with an independent spirit. It also happens to be the capital of Wyoming. Situated between two major highways, I-25 and I-80, Cheyenne boasts historic places (over 50 on the National Register of Historic Places) and a ton of outdoor space. In fact, it has been called “Trail Town USA” due to its many trails, parks and green spaces. Here, you really are free to roam in this plain state.

With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”

Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.

Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.

But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.

Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.

Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.

On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.

Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cheyenne, WY

Finding an apartment in Cheyenne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 BedroomsCheyenne Apartments with Balcony
Cheyenne Apartments with GarageCheyenne Apartments with ParkingCheyenne Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheyenne Dog Friendly ApartmentsCheyenne Luxury PlacesCheyenne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COLoveland, COGreeley, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COWellington, COWindsor, CO
Berthoud, CORanchettes, WYLaramie, WY

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins