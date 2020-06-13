/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casper, WY
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
29 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
79 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1300/mo. + utilities, $1250 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 South Pennsylvania
320 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Casper, WY
320 South Pennsylvania Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, Super Convenient East Side Ranch - Ranch style, with finished basement. Will consider pets (no aggressive breeds)!Beautiful updated kitchen. Neutral decor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Lynn Lane
2651 Lynn Lane, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1508 sqft
Beautiful East Side Home for Rent - Beautiful east side 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great open floor plan, dishwasher, double garage, laundry hook ups, central air, deck and a full unfinished basement. $1350/mo. + utilities, $1300 security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
227 S. Fenway
227 South Fenway Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great Central Location! This cute home has 2 bdrms up and 1 large bedroom down with 3/4 bath, updated kitchen, dining room. New garage door with opener, Fenced yard. Dog OK. Non-Smoking
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6804 Columbia River Road
6804 Columbia River Road, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
2 Story Twin-Home on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs near the laundry room includes washer/dryer. All bedrooms are spacious with a walk-in closet and Master Bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storing you belongings.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2557 Painted Horse Trl
2557 Painted Horse Trail, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1682 sqft
Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.
Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Casper
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
553 N 1st
553 North 1st Avenue, Mills, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
553 N 1st Available 04/06/20 Westside/Mills Mobile Home on Beautiful Treed Lot - Coming Soon! 3 bd, 2 ba home on great lot. Central Air, storage shed, will have a front deck. Sorry, no pets. More info to come! Garden Gate Real Estate LLC 3072471213.
Results within 10 miles of Casper
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
663 Pebble Mountain Drive - 1
663 Pebble Mountain Dr, Natrona County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
BRAND NEW! Westside Newly built 4 Plex! This unit is on the ground floor. Central air, laundry hookups, Forced air gas, Mountain Views. No Pets allowed. Tenants Pay Electric and Gas.