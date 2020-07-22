9 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY with washer-dryers
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 3
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 10
Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.