Last updated July 22 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY with washer-dryers

Last updated July 22
76 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Last updated July 22
$
47 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
627 S Melrose St
627 South Melrose Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1212 sqft
Available 08/05/20 627 Melrose Street - Property Id: 314359 Casper Wyoming single family house with detached garage near Washington park, aquatic center and hospital.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1417 S. Fairdale
1417 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1366 sqft
Updated well maintained centrally located townhome with oversized single garage and washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Great deck for entertaining, very close to shopping, schools and restaurants. No smoking. No Pets.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
920 E. 26th Street - 1
920 East 26th Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely remodeled downstairs unit with newer carpet and paint. Coin-Op washer/dryer in the building. Secured locks to the building. No Pets and no Smoking allowed.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
4500 S Poplar 202
4500 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
694 sqft
Furnished Large One Bedroom w/Heat Paid - This 1 Bed/1 Bath condominium is conveniently located on the west side of town close to shopping, movies, and medical. This unit has 1 Bed/1 Bath with the heat paid.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1018 1/2 St John
1018 1/2 Saint John St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom House - Cute and cozy, 1 bedroom house. Parking is off street, and area is close to transportation and public swimming.Will consider a pet. Mini Washer & Dryer included. New carpet & paint. www.gardengaterealestatellc.

Last updated October 8
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.
City Guide for Casper, WY

Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Casper, WY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Casper can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

