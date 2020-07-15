Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY with garages

Casper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$875
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
80 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$850
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
627 S Melrose St
627 South Melrose Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1212 sqft
Available 08/05/20 627 Melrose Street - Property Id: 314359 Casper Wyoming single family house with detached garage near Washington park, aquatic center and hospital.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1250/mo. + utilities, $1200 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2557 Painted Horse Trl
2557 Painted Horse Trail, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1682 sqft
Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 09:30 PM
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1417 S. Fairdale
1417 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1366 sqft
Updated well maintained centrally located townhome with oversized single garage and washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Great deck for entertaining, very close to shopping, schools and restaurants. No smoking. No Pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2024 S. Fairdale Ave.
2024 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Spacious Eastside family home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2234 East 8th Street - 1
2234 East 8th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
For more info click --> http://www.housewy.com/2234-e-8th/ Townhouse for rent. Centrally located and in good condition! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath and a private Garage. In-unit laundry. Many updates throughout. Call 307-462-1985 for more information.
Results within 1 mile of Casper

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
657 6th St.
657 6th Street, Evansville, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1506 sqft
657 6th St. Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom with double garage - Nice twin home built in 2009. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, dishwasher, fenced back yard. $1200/mo. + utilities, $1150 security deposit.
City Guide for Casper, WY

Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Casper, WY

Casper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

