Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

841 Recluse Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Ranch in Desirable Neighborhood - Located on a quiet cul de sac, near the walking path and park! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is delightful, with neutral decor, large kitchen, gas fireplace, large master suite, central air, main floor laundry.Enjoy the back patio! Sorry, no pets. Full unfinished basement. You can leave the double garage, right into the kitchen with your groceries, with minimal steps,www.gardengaterealestatellc.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3999646)