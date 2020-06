Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Story Twin-Home on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs near the laundry room includes washer/dryer. All bedrooms are spacious with a walk-in closet and Master Bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storing you belongings. Fenced yard and central air. Dogs Only, No cats and No Smoking. Tenants pay gas, electric and water