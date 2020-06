Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful East Side Home for Rent - Beautiful east side 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great open floor plan, dishwasher, double garage, laundry hook ups, central air, deck and a full unfinished basement. $1350/mo. + utilities, $1300 security deposit. No pets/smoking. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307)234-7179 for more information. To view this property, please fill out the free application on our website at www.csirealty.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4940103)