Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

West Run Morgantown

Open Now until 7pm
500 Koehler Dr · (304) 451-9495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV 26508
Suncrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed/2 Bath-1

$550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

2 Bed/2 Bath Premium-1

$580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bed/3 Bath-1

$375

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1059 sqft

3 Bed/3 Bath Premium-1

$405

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1059 sqft

4 Bedrooms

4 Bed/4 Bath Premium-1

$355

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1226 sqft

4 Bedroom-1

$370

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1226 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Run Morgantown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
pool table
roommate matching
volleyball court
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV. West Run is the only off-campus apartment community to have a Mountain Line shuttle bus stop on-site and is located just minutes from the Suncrest Town Center, WVU Campus, the football stadium and I-68. We feature 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floor plans with standard and premium options to fit any budget – we have some of the lowest rates in Morgantown! Our apartments come fully furnished, with a bathroom for every bedroom, premium cable package and free Wi-Fi, full-size washer and dryer, breakfast bar with bar stools, and plenty more! Upgrade your experience and get premium flooring, cabinets, and furniture. West Run residents come home to a heated resort-style pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour computer lounge with copier and printer, grilling station and fire pit, basketball and sand volleyball court, stand up tanning beds, and much more to make you right at home! Take our virtual tour or stop in to see what you’ve been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: By Semester
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Run Morgantown have any available units?
West Run Morgantown offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $550, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $375, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $355. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does West Run Morgantown have?
Some of West Run Morgantown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Run Morgantown currently offering any rent specials?
West Run Morgantown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Run Morgantown pet-friendly?
Yes, West Run Morgantown is pet friendly.
Does West Run Morgantown offer parking?
Yes, West Run Morgantown offers parking.
Does West Run Morgantown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Run Morgantown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Run Morgantown have a pool?
Yes, West Run Morgantown has a pool.
Does West Run Morgantown have accessible units?
No, West Run Morgantown does not have accessible units.
Does West Run Morgantown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Run Morgantown has units with dishwashers.
Does West Run Morgantown have units with air conditioning?
No, West Run Morgantown does not have units with air conditioning.
