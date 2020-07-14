West Run Morgantown

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room pool table roommate matching volleyball court

West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV. West Run is the only off-campus apartment community to have a Mountain Line shuttle bus stop on-site and is located just minutes from the Suncrest Town Center, WVU Campus, the football stadium and I-68. We feature 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floor plans with standard and premium options to fit any budget – we have some of the lowest rates in Morgantown! Our apartments come fully furnished, with a bathroom for every bedroom, premium cable package and free Wi-Fi, full-size washer and dryer, breakfast bar with bar stools, and plenty more! Upgrade your experience and get premium flooring, cabinets, and furniture. West Run residents come home to a heated resort-style pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour computer lounge with copier and printer, grilling station and fire pit, basketball and sand volleyball court, stand up tanning beds, and much more to make you right at home! Take our virtual tour or stop in to see what you’ve been missing.