81 Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, West Virginia

Welcome to Morgantown, West Virginia! Located on the Pennsylvania border, this city has plenty of great apartments for rent. So, without further ado, let’s find the home of your dreams.

Morgantown is truly a college town. West Virginia University, which educates about 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students annually, takes up a considerable portion of town and, unsurprisingly, influences some serious school spirit during sports seasons. You might want to hide that University of Pittsburgh shirt, by the way. The university is divided into two primary campuses—the downtown branch and the Evansdale branch, which is located a few miles north of the city center.

Student or not, you’ll find Morgantown a pretty pleasant place to live. Located on the banks of the Monongahela River, the scenic city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment along the rolling, Appalachian hills that it’s nestled in. You’ll also be about 20 minutes from the scenic Coopers Rock State Forest.

If you’re relocating for college, it’s in your best interest to figure out which campus hosts most of your classes. Since the city is incredibly walkable and bikeable, and parking is a nightmare close to campus, you’d do well to make the route as close and convenient as possible. Both areas have great,inexpensive apartments available for people in all walks of life.

Sunnyside notwithstanding, Morgantown has plenty of rental options for students and families alike. And with the large student population, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding studio apartments and apartment rentals with short-term lease options.

The downtown area and the adjacent neighborhood of South Park both have a good mix of families and students. If you’re looking for older, Victorian homes sectioned off into cool apartments with lots of character, check out South Park. If newer apartments in high rises, with amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses, are more of your speed, check along the waterfront where there’s been plenty of new development. You’ll find more inexpensive apartments in South Park, too. Two bedroom apartments ranging from $400-$600 are readily available while downtown high rises have higher price tags of $700-$900.

Northern Morgantown, near the Evansdale campus, also has a variety of mixed neighborhoods with great rental options. The Suncrest and Chestnut Ridge sections will put you in close proximity to public transportation, downtown entertainment and the Evansdale campus. Apartment rentals here are frequently found in a mix of newer and older complexes. Two bedroom apartments around this area generally range from $700-$1000.

If you’re looking for a rental home in Morgantown, you can find the odd property scattered throughout the campus-adjacent neighborhoods as well as in the more suburban, settled areas to the east. Rental homes generally range from $1200-$1400.

You won’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Morgantown. While some buildings may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most rentals will welcome four-legged friends with open arms.

So welcome to Morgantown! Enjoy all that this Appalachian college town has to offer!