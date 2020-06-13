Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

81 Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV

Suncrest
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
716 Werner Street
716 Werner St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
$600
716 Werner Street Available 08/03/20 Woodburn. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - Available 08/03/2020 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in the woodburn area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
2029 Listravia Ave
2029 Listravia Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sabraton area of Morgantown. This home is located right off of the I-68 entrance ramps. This house offers a washer/dryer, central air, and a small backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
225 Nolan St
225 Nolan Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3Bed/2Bath House Located Between Downtown and Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 Bed/2 Bath House that is located between Downtown and Sabraton. This house features some newly renovated rooms; including the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
245 Kingwood - Apt. B
245 Kingwood Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2400 sqft
247 Kingwood - What a great place. Super large bedrooms and Closets two and half bathrooms. Central Air, washer and dryer. Located in cool section of South Park. (RLNE2674848)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
107 Peninsula Blvd.
107 Peninsula Boulevard, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
3 to 4 bedroom house near Marilla Park - Avilable Now - This 3 to 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located close to Marilla Park. (There may be up to 3 unrelated persons in the home.) It has an easy walk to downtown and WVU.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
428 Vangilder st
428 Van Gilder Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house w 2.5 bathrooms - Property Id: 296034 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Off street parking as well as back yard. Close to downtown WVU and Ruby Memorial Hospital. No utilities are included but lawn care is.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
First Ward
1 Unit Available
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
801 Grand St B
801 Grand St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 New Remolded 3 Bed Bedroom - Property Id: 289247 Fully remodeled 3 bedroom apartment set on the top of Grand St. Charming peaceful neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Median Rent in Morgantown

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Morgantown is $741, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $855.
Studio
$638
1 Bed
$741
2 Beds
$855
3+ Beds
$1,117
City GuideMorgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia

Welcome to Morgantown, West Virginia! Located on the Pennsylvania border, this city has plenty of great apartments for rent. So, without further ado, let’s find the home of your dreams.

Morgantown is truly a college town. West Virginia University, which educates about 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students annually, takes up a considerable portion of town and, unsurprisingly, influences some serious school spirit during sports seasons. You might want to hide that University of Pittsburgh shirt, by the way. The university is divided into two primary campuses—the downtown branch and the Evansdale branch, which is located a few miles north of the city center.

Student or not, you’ll find Morgantown a pretty pleasant place to live. Located on the banks of the Monongahela River, the scenic city has plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment along the rolling, Appalachian hills that it’s nestled in. You’ll also be about 20 minutes from the scenic Coopers Rock State Forest.

If you’re relocating for college, it’s in your best interest to figure out which campus hosts most of your classes. Since the city is incredibly walkable and bikeable, and parking is a nightmare close to campus, you’d do well to make the route as close and convenient as possible. Both areas have great,inexpensive apartments available for people in all walks of life.

Sunnyside notwithstanding, Morgantown has plenty of rental options for students and families alike. And with the large student population, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding studio apartments and apartment rentals with short-term lease options.

The downtown area and the adjacent neighborhood of South Park both have a good mix of families and students. If you’re looking for older, Victorian homes sectioned off into cool apartments with lots of character, check out South Park. If newer apartments in high rises, with amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses, are more of your speed, check along the waterfront where there’s been plenty of new development. You’ll find more inexpensive apartments in South Park, too. Two bedroom apartments ranging from $400-$600 are readily available while downtown high rises have higher price tags of $700-$900.

Northern Morgantown, near the Evansdale campus, also has a variety of mixed neighborhoods with great rental options. The Suncrest and Chestnut Ridge sections will put you in close proximity to public transportation, downtown entertainment and the Evansdale campus. Apartment rentals here are frequently found in a mix of newer and older complexes. Two bedroom apartments around this area generally range from $700-$1000.

If you’re looking for a rental home in Morgantown, you can find the odd property scattered throughout the campus-adjacent neighborhoods as well as in the more suburban, settled areas to the east. Rental homes generally range from $1200-$1400.

You won’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Morgantown. While some buildings may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most rentals will welcome four-legged friends with open arms.

So welcome to Morgantown! Enjoy all that this Appalachian college town has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Morgantown?
In Morgantown, the median rent is $638 for a studio, $741 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,117 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Morgantown, check out our monthly Morgantown Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Morgantown?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Morgantown include Suncrest.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Morgantown?
Some of the colleges located in the Morgantown area include West Virginia University, Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, and Community College of Allegheny County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Morgantown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morgantown from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Upper St. Clair.

