/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Results within 1 mile of Morgantown
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1324 Suncrest Village
1324 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
1324 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest - Available 08/03/2020 - This beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium is located in the gated community of Suncrest Village, and is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants,
Results within 5 miles of Morgantown
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
325 Falcon Run Road
325 Falcon Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom townhouse with 8 ft. sun room extension in the rear. Large kitchen and large master bedroom. Full finished basement with half bath and a computer room. Tenants have access to swimming pool and fitness center in the complex.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
217 Raven Run
217 Raven Run, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
217 Raven Run Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Med Center - Available 8/3 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.